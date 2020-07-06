Here's when Vigo County students can go get their things from their lockers and desks

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporation has set dates for students to pick-up their items from lockers or desks.

The State of Indiana has allowed for activities to resume inside of schools after closing them for the COVID-19 pandemic. That means kids will have the opportunity to go to the schools and get their items.

Corporation leaders say most schools will hold pick-up on July 15 and 16.

You can find times and more details here.

If you have a specific question, you should email your child's principal.