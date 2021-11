VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We now know when Vigo County employees will receive their bonus checks.

In a Tuesday morning Vigo County Commissioner meeting, county leaders said employees would receive the $1,500 bonus on December 3.

Eligible county workers are full-time employees who have worked for the county since December 31, 2020.

Next year, workers will see a four percent pay bump and two $750 bonuses.