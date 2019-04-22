Clear

ISP release video, additional audio and a new sketch of the Delphi Homicide suspect

In a press conference on Monday in Delphi, Indiana State Police announce several pieces of new information in the Delphi homicide investigation

Posted: Apr. 22, 2019 9:06 AM
Updated: Apr. 22, 2019 6:44 PM
Posted By: Trevor Peters

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) - In a press conference on Monday, Indiana State Police announced several pieces of new information in the Delphi double homicide investigation. ISP released a video, additional audio and a new sketch of the suspect.

Release audio recording of suspect

State police are looking for a vehicle parked in the DCS office lot between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Feb. 13, 2017. The office is on County Road 300 North near the Hoosier Heartland Highway. 

According to ISP Superintendent Doug Carter, the suspect appears to be from, or have close links to Delphi. Carter said they believe he is between 18-40 years old.

The video released shows the man taking a few steps on the Monon High Bridge. Carter said to keep in mind that he is walking on an old railroad track and that could alter the way he walks. There was no sound to the video. 

The audio released is a few seconds longer than what was initially sent out from the beginning of the investigation. The new clip ends with the initial clip where the suspect says "down the hill." According to Carter, there is just one person talking and it came from Libby's cellphone.  

Carter said the first sketch, released on July 17, 2017, is now secondary. The new sketch appears to show a younger person. In the initial sketch from 2017, ISP said the alleged killer is 5'6 to 5'10, 180 to 220 pounds with "reddish-brown" hair. Police said the man has an unknown eye color, but "definitely not blue." Besides the sketch, new information on description was not provided in Monday's update. 

No questions were taken and the media was asked not to talk to the family for two weeks. 

The girls were dropped off by a family member to walk near the Monon High Bridge on Feb. 13, 2017, but they never showed when they were supposed to be picked up. The next day, their bodies were found less than a mile upstream from where they were last seen.

Police have received thousands of tips, but none have yet to lead to an arrest in this investigation.

Investigators in Carroll County released an audio clip of who they believe is the main suspect. They say the clip and two blurry pictures were captured from Libby's phone.

A police sketch was released on July 17, just five months after their deaths. Indiana State Police said the alleged killer is 5'6 to 5'10, 180 to 220 pounds with "reddish-brown" hair. Police said the man has an unknown eye color, but "definitely not blue."

Anyone with information on the deaths of Abby and Libby should email abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com.

