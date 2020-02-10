Clear

Here's what the next 5 years looks like for the Vigo County School Corporation

The superintendent for Vigo County Schools presented his five-year strategic plan. It includes spending cuts and when you could learn about the future of buildings.

Posted: Feb 10, 2020
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Monday night the Vigo County School Board saw what the corporation could look like in the next five years. It's something Superintendent Robert Haworth and his team have been working for over a year now.

After over 90 community meetings, eight board planning meetings, and almost 200 community members on committees in special focused areas, the strategic plan for 2020-2025 for the Vigo County School Corporation was presented Monday night.

"A new mission statement a new vision statement. A new set of core values that we hope reflect a more community based collaborative approach to our school system," Haworth said.

Some key takeaways from the plan are:

  • Creating a technology-rich environment
  • Addressing access and employability in students' futures 
  • Maintaining a 10% cash balance
  • Delivering a 21st-century education
  • Staying engaged in the community 
  • Teaching students skills that foster growth 
  • Strengthen pre-k programs in the county

But, Haworth said he also knows the corporation's challenges and they are actively working to fix them. Challenges like declining enrollment.

"It's our hope here that our strategic plan and our approach to wading in and trying to meet our community wherever we can and collaborate that we can be one of the eight or nine communities that will begin to grow in the state of Indiana," he said.

LINK | STUDENT ENROLLMENT, AGING BUILDINGS, AND CHROMEBOOKS; THE VIGO COUNTY SCHOOL CORPORATION HOLDS ITS STATE OF THE SCHOOLS ADDRESS

The plan also highlights the corporation's spending cuts and future plans for their buildings.

School board president Joseph Irwin said he's excited about the future but also wants to make sure they handle the challenges.

"It's encouraging but there's a lot of work to be done you know anytime you look at declining enrollment that means a decline in funding," he said. "But, we are looking forward to the good things to come." 

The board did not vote on anything. Monday was only the first reading for this strategic plan. They should vote on the plan at their next meeting. We will be at that school board meeting and bring you all the updates.

You can see the entire presentation and plans for the future, here.

