Here's what the next 5 years looks like for the Vigo County School Corporation

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Monday night the Vigo County School Board saw what the corporation could look like in the next five years. It's something Superintendent Robert Haworth and his team have been working for over a year now.
After over 90 community meetings, eight board planning meetings, and almost 200 community members on committees in special focused areas, the strategic plan for 2020-2025 for the Vigo County School Corporation was presented Monday night.
"A new mission statement a new vision statement. A new set of core values that we hope reflect a more community based collaborative approach to our school system," Haworth said.
Some key takeaways from the plan are:
- Creating a technology-rich environment
- Addressing access and employability in students' futures
- Maintaining a 10% cash balance
- Delivering a 21st-century education
- Staying engaged in the community
- Teaching students skills that foster growth
- Strengthen pre-k programs in the county
But, Haworth said he also knows the corporation's challenges and they are actively working to fix them. Challenges like declining enrollment.
"It's our hope here that our strategic plan and our approach to wading in and trying to meet our community wherever we can and collaborate that we can be one of the eight or nine communities that will begin to grow in the state of Indiana," he said.
LINK | STUDENT ENROLLMENT, AGING BUILDINGS, AND CHROMEBOOKS; THE VIGO COUNTY SCHOOL CORPORATION HOLDS ITS STATE OF THE SCHOOLS ADDRESS
The plan also highlights the corporation's spending cuts and future plans for their buildings.
School board president Joseph Irwin said he's excited about the future but also wants to make sure they handle the challenges.
"It's encouraging but there's a lot of work to be done you know anytime you look at declining enrollment that means a decline in funding," he said. "But, we are looking forward to the good things to come."
The board did not vote on anything. Monday was only the first reading for this strategic plan. They should vote on the plan at their next meeting. We will be at that school board meeting and bring you all the updates.
You can see the entire presentation and plans for the future, here.
Related Content
- Vigo County School Corporation releases survey results
- Vigo County School Corporation discusses ILearn results
- Vigo County School Corporation Releases Enrollment Information
- Vigo County voters approve school corporation referendum
- Statement on Danny Tanoos from the Vigo County School Corporation
- Vigo County School Corporation launches emergency text alerts
- Jay Etling submits resignation from Vigo County School Corporation
- ACLU lawsuit against Vigo County School Corporation dropped
- Another chance to voice concerns to Vigo County School Corporation
- Faith-based groups meet with the Vigo County School Corporation