Here's what the new Indiana Senate maps could mean for the Wabash Valley - and who you vote for in the future

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The new Indiana Senate redistricting maps are now out.

Republicans drew up the plan. Experts say this plan seems to secure the party's continued control of the Senate.

Here's what these changes could mean for the Wabash Valley.

Jon Ford represents District 38, which is all of Vigo and part of Clay County. The proposal would expand to all of Clay County.

Phil Boots represents District 23, including Parke and Vermillion. Those two counties would stay in the same district but be looped in with part of Tippecanoe County, including West Lafayette.

Eric Bassler covers District 39. That includes Sullivan, Greene, Daviess, Martin, and parts of Clay and Knox. The change would drop Clay County and expand to include all of Knox County.

Right now, Mark Messmer covers the rest of Knox County with District 48.

The Senate could finalize the maps next Friday before the House weighs in.