Here's the latest on the COVID-19 cases at Wabash Valley care facilities

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Long term care facilities in the Wabash Valley have seen cases of COVID-19.

Glenburn Home in Linton, Ketcham Memorial in Odon, and Newton Care Center in Newton, Illinois have all periodically posted updates of cases and deaths in their facilities.

GLENBURN HOME

Glenburn Home says it has nine residents and eight staff members who have tested positive. There have been four deaths.

One staff member remains in quarantine while the other seven have finished their two-week quarantine.

KETCHAM MEMORIAL

Officials at Ketcham say 11 residents are currently quarantined. Two have recovered and one is in the hospital. 13 deaths have been reported.

Six staff members are currently in quarantine. Four staff members have recovered. Five staff members have recovered and returned to work.

NEWTON CARE CENTER

At the Newton Care Center, officials are reporting 26 residents have tested positive and are quarantined in the facility.

There are currently 15 employees that have tested positive.