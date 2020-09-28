Here's more about President Trump's Supreme Court nomination - Judge Amy Coney Barrett

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Amy Coney Barrett could be the next Supreme Court Justice sooner than you may think. We spoke with Dr. Terrence Casey, a political science professor at Rose Hulman Institute of Technology.

He told us this could even happen before the election.

Barrett currently serves on the 7th Circuit Court just below the Supreme Court level.

Dr. Casey said those in the Supreme Court decide what is and isn't law, and those rulings can impact everyone in the country.

He did tell us many refer to Barrett as a "Conservative Republican".

Over the weekend, President Trump selected Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court. Do you agree with his choice? #supremecourt #RBG #AmyConeyBarrett #Poll — WTHI News10 (@WTHITV) September 28, 2020

Barrett would fill Ruth Bader Ginsberg's position who recently died. Right now, Dr. Casey said Republicans control the majority of the U.S.Senate.

"We are looking at a potentially legally contested election cycle so who sits on the Supreme Court may determine how that plays out," said Casey.

Some say the president is pushing for a quick confirmation to get her in that seat and expect the judge to play a role in overturning Roe vs. Wade, the ruling legalized abortion.

Coney Barrett has referred to abortion as "always immoral."

But one local man we spoke with believes abortion shouldn't be a political issue.

"That should be the woman's decision. I'm not one to tell a woman what to do or what not to do with her body. I think it wall comes down to the situation," said Jonathan Rice.

Barrett will meet with lawmakers this week at Capitol Hill for confirmation hearings.