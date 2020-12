TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Children's Museum is continuing a family-friendly New Year's tradition.

Normally, the museum would welcome families for a balloon drop at noon on New Year's Eve.

This year, due to COVID-19, all the fun will take place virtually in conjunction with other children's museums.

It is a dance party countdown featuring a children's music group based in Decatur, Illinois.

You can watch the live stream here.