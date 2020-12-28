Here's how you can support front line workers with your Christmas lights

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Many front-line workers, including health care employees, are still pushing through to answer the call in the COVID-19 pandemic.

There's a new way to say thank you.

It's part of the 'Lights Up 4 Heroes Campaign.'

Organizers at Regional Hospital hope you'll keep those holiday decorations up through January 31.

It's a simple thing, but they want it to be a way to let front-line workers know we support them.

Share pictures of your own decorations on social media with the hashtag #lightuoforheroes