TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute business is giving you something sweet to say thank you.

All this week Insomnia Cookies will have a 'Pajama Party.' This year, because of COVID-19 it is a 'Pajama and Mask Party.'

If you come into the store this week wearing your PJs and a mask...you'll snag a free cookie.

Also, all this month, any teacher or school faculty member get a free six-pack of cookies with any purchase.