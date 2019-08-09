Here's how you can sign up for emergency alerts for Vigo County schools

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporation is reminding parents and guardians to sign up for emergency text alerts.

There are two ways to sign up.

Log into your Skyward account to verify your cellphone number and all emergency numbers are linked to your student.

Then you need to opt-in for text service.

You can do this from your phone by texting 'Yes' to 67587.