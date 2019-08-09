Clear

Here's how you can sign up for emergency alerts for Vigo County schools

The Vigo County School Corporation is reminding parents and guardians to sign up for emergency text alerts.

Posted: Aug 9, 2019 10:19 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - There are two ways to sign up.

There are two ways to sign up.

Log into your Skyward account to verify your cellphone number and all emergency numbers are linked to your student.

Then you need to opt-in for text service.

You can do this from your phone by texting 'Yes' to 67587.

