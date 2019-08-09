VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporation is reminding parents and guardians to sign up for emergency text alerts.
There are two ways to sign up.
Log into your Skyward account to verify your cellphone number and all emergency numbers are linked to your student.
Then you need to opt-in for text service.
You can do this from your phone by texting 'Yes' to 67587.
Related Content
- Vigo County School Corporation launches emergency text alerts
- Here's how you can sign up for emergency alerts for Vigo County schools
- Jasper county gets new emergency alert system
- Most memorable moments for Vigo County schools
- C-SPAN Bus Visits Vigo County Schools
- Vigo County School's backpack program getting revamped
- Vigo County School Corporation releases survey results
- Three Vigo County high schools honored
- How to sign up for closings alerts
- School lawsuit on agenda for Vigo County School Board
Scroll for more content...