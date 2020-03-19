Here's how you can report price-gouging in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Attorney General urges people to submit price-gouging complaints amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
If you feel you've been subjected to excessive prices for items you can tell the Attorney General's Protection Division.
You can file a complaint here.
