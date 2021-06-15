Here's how you can receive help with your internet bill

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The United Way of the Wabash Valley looks to make sure those who need reliable internet have it.

The organization is partnering with Strong Neighborhoods Council to ensure those who need internet can get help paying for it.

It's all through the FCC Emergency Broadband Benefit. The benefit provides a discount of up to $50 a month for eligible houses. To find out if you qualify, go to the FCC website.

Those participating in broadband assistance in the Wabash Valley can apply for more funding through the United Way.