Here's how you can receive a backpack full of school supplies from the Salvation Army for your child

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Salvation Army in Terre Haute is ready to help get families ready for school.

The organization is giving away 500 backpacks with basic school supplies for Vigo County kids in grades K-12.

You will have several chances to grab one this week. Here's a list of the dates:

Wednesday, August 4, 9 am to 11 am - 1 pm to 3 pm

Thursday, August 5, 9 am to 11 am - 1 pm to 3 pm - 4 pm to 6 pm

Friday, August 6, 9 am to 11 am - 1 pm to 3 pm

You will need to bring several documents with you to receive a backpack. Those include:

Proof of income or benefits for the last 30 days

Two forms of ID for each child (social security cards and birth certificates are preferred)

The Salvation Army says it continues to accept donations as well. They need items like: