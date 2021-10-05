Here's how you can protect your pumpkins from pests

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Squirrels, mice, and even deer are just a few wild animals that love to eat pumpkins. Whether it's on the vine or on your porch, no pumpkin is off-limits.

Hugh Carpenter, the Co-Owner of Country Bumpkins Pumpkin Patch in Terre Haute, told News 10 this is his second year a part of the family business. Just before their season-opening, he noticed a few of the pumpkins had chunks bitten out of them.

"I've experienced a lot with rodents eating on the pumpkins. At first, I was throwing the pumpkins away that they were eating on, and I came to the conclusion that it's best to leave them," Carpenter explained.

His current solution is that if he leaves the pumpkins the rodents are going after, they'll leave the others alone.

"As of Friday, I left them, and they haven't destroyed any more pumpkins. They've just eaten on the ones that I left," Carpenter explained.

Joe Caudell, whose the State Deer Research Biologist for the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, said deer love pumpkins because of their variety of nutrients. However, there are ways to keep them from going after your jack-o-lanterns.

"If there's like one person in the neighborhood and they spray their prized jack-o-lantern because they don't want deer getting into it, and reapply that every time it rains, that's usually enough to keep them out," Caudell said.

News 10 found deer and rodent repellents at the Apple House in Terre Haute. Experts say the key to keeping the wildlife away is spraying a scent they don't like. Some DIY methods people have tried are spraying a concoction of hot sauce, soap, and water onto the pumpkin or covering the pumpkin with petroleum jelly.

Carpenter said if his current plan doesn't work, he'll check out repellents and make sure they're kid-friendly. Country Bumpkins Pumpkin Patch is open on Friday 3 pm-9 pm, Saturday 10 am-9 pm, and Sunday 1 pm-5 pm (or until the crowd disperses).

After Halloween, you can turn your jack-o'-lantern into a wildlife treat.

One way you can do that is by cutting it up into pieces and leaving it outside. As for your pumpkin seeds, you can dry them and leave them out for birds.