WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Local Mcdonald's chains are honoring educators across the Valley.

Nominations are open for the Mcdonald's Outstanding Educator award.

The award is given to educators that exhibit dedication to their students and contribution to children as they continue to learn.

The award winners will receive money to support their classrooms.

If you want to nominate a teacher, you can do so until September 17. Click here to make your nomination.