Here's how you can lend a hand with the Share Your Thanksgiving food drive

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Food insecurities are present all across the nation. This, of course, includes right here in the Wabash Valley.

That's why Catholic Charities in Terre Haute wants to help bridge the gap. This Thursday is the Share Your Thanksgiving Funds Drive.

You can help by donating both non-perishable food and money. This will be in the parking lot of The Meadows Shopping Center in Terre Haute from 2:30 pm to 6:30 pm.

On Tuesday, Papa Johns will donate 10 percent of its sales to Catholic Charities.