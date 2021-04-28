Clear

Here's how you can host a Terre Haute Rex player for the summer baseball season

The summer baseball league is right around the corner, and players of the Terre Haute Rex team need a roof over their heads.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- The summer baseball league is right around the corner, and players of the Terre Haute Rex team need a roof over their heads.

This means they are asking for volunteers to step up and help. They are looking to have "Host Families."

A volunteer told News 10 these families are vital to making summer baseball happen.

"Well, if we didn't have host homes, we wouldn't have a team here. There is just isn't any way they could afford to house these boys," Volunteer Becky Buse said.

Buse adds that players usually come the last week of May and stay through the first or second week of August.

Terre Haute Rex offers incentives to becoming a host family. Those include season tickets for the family, a host family picnic, a picture with your player behind home plate, and a discount on merchandise.

If you want to become a Host Family, you can reach out to Kim Egger. Egger's email is Rexhostkimegger@yahoo.com, or her number is 812-201-9373.

