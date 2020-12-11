Here's how you can help the Red Cross without paying a dime...and maybe not even leaving your home

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Last year alone, the American Red Cross assisted 70 local families in Vigo County after local disaster emergencies.

With this, they are looking for you at home to help.

The Red Cross says they need volunteers to help around the Wabash Valley.

Because of the pandemic officials say there are many different ways you at home can step up and help.

"So there's really just a wide variety of volunteer opportunities for the Red Cross that can be matched with your interests and your desire, maybe trying to learn new things," Theo Boots, from the American Red Cross said.

She told us there are socially distanced opportunities along with virtual opportunities as well.

If you want to learn more about how you can volunteer, click here or call 1-888-684-1441