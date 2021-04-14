Here's how you can help the CDC track your COVID-19 vaccine symptoms

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - The Centers for Disease Control is tracking symptoms after people get their COVID-19 vaccines.

The system is called V-Safe.

You can use it through your smartphone.

Click here to learn more about accessing the app.

Once you have it, you'll enter your contact and vaccine information.

After you register, you can quickly tell the CDC if you have side effects.

You'll also receive text messages to remind you about check-in surveys. Depending on your answers, someone from the CDC may call to get more information.