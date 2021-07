TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You can now pick up a sign to honor Detective Greg Ferency and the Terre Haute Police Department.

The sign shows the American flag with a thin blue line.

You can get your hands on a sign at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 85.

The lodge is located at 1655 S 14th St in Terre Haute.

All proceeds from the donations will go to Ferency's family.