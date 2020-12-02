Here's how you can get your hands on a Santa Claus postmark for your letter

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WTHI) - Every year, letters flood into a small Indiana town for the holidays.

You can snag this year's Santa Claus, Indiana postmark. A high school student designs the picture each year as part of an annual contest.

This post office is the only one in the world with the Santa Claus name.

Each year, it receives over 400,000 pieces of mail during the month of December. That's compared to only 13,000 pieces of mail per month for the rest of the year.

To learn how to get your own post-mark, click here.