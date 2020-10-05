Here's how you can get tested for COVID-19 in Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - There are new COVID-19 test sites in Vigo County.
See the details below.
UNION HEALTH TESTING
- You will be able to get tested at the Union drive-through site, at the 'West Building,' or Building 2, of the hospital.
- Location: 6th and Beech Streets
- Hours:
- Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday - 8:00 am to 4:30 pm
- Wednesday - 10:00 am to 6:30 pm
- Saturday, Sunday - 8:00 am to 2:00 pm
REGIONAL TESTING
- Regional's testing is at the pavilion behind the main hospital. The entrance is on the west side of the building. That is the same location Optum is currently operating.
- Location: 501 E. St. Anthony Drive
- Hours:
- Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday - 8:00 am to 2:00 pm
- Tuesday - 2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
- Saturday - 8:00 am to 1:00 pm
REQUIREMENTS
- Testing is open to Indiana residents only, but you do not have to be a Vigo County resident
- A physician order is not required
- Results will be available in three to six days
- There is no charge
- Must be two-year-old or older
- You do not have to show symptoms to be tested
Union Health is planning on using its existing COVID-19 Hotline number for people that have questions. You can call them at 812-238-4871.
To see a list of test sites statewide, click here.