Here's how you can get tested for COVID-19 in Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - There are new COVID-19 test sites in Vigo County.

See the details below.

UNION HEALTH TESTING

You will be able to get tested at the Union drive-through site, at the 'West Building,' or Building 2, of the hospital.

Location: 6th and Beech Streets

Hours:

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday - 8:00 am to 4:30 pm

Wednesday - 10:00 am to 6:30 pm

Saturday, Sunday - 8:00 am to 2:00 pm

REGIONAL TESTING

Regional's testing is at the pavilion behind the main hospital. The entrance is on the west side of the building. That is the same location Optum is currently operating.

Location: 501 E. St. Anthony Drive

Hours:

Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday - 8:00 am to 2:00 pm

Tuesday - 2:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Saturday - 8:00 am to 1:00 pm

REQUIREMENTS

Testing is open to Indiana residents only, but you do not have to be a Vigo County resident

A physician order is not required

Results will be available in three to six days

There is no charge

Must be two-year-old or older

You do not have to show symptoms to be tested

Union Health is planning on using its existing COVID-19 Hotline number for people that have questions. You can call them at 812-238-4871.

To see a list of test sites statewide, click here.