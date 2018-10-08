Here's how you can get better prepared for Election Day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There's still plenty of time to get prepared for Election Day.

Vote411.org has put all kinds of voting information in one place.

All you have to do is enter your address.

From there, you'll get information about upcoming debates and who will be on your ballot.

You can also ready about where the candidates stand on issues.

This is part of a national project put together by the League of Women Voters.