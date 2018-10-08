TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There's still plenty of time to get prepared for Election Day.
Vote411.org has put all kinds of voting information in one place.
All you have to do is enter your address.
From there, you'll get information about upcoming debates and who will be on your ballot.
You can also ready about where the candidates stand on issues.
This is part of a national project put together by the League of Women Voters.
Related Content
- Here's how you can get better prepared for Election Day
- Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears
- Beekeepers' Spring preparations underway
- Terre Haute offers free city bus rides on election day
- Voters cast their ballots on Primary Election Day
- Indiana Primary Election Results
- Area hospitals prepare for disasters
- Knox County prepares for primaries
- Prepare now for Fall allergies
- Area farmers prepare for harvest
Scroll for more content...