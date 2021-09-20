Here's how you can ensure your safety while in a grain bin

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) -- September 19-25, 2021 is National Farm Safety and Health Week. According to the National Education Center for Agricultural Safety, the Fall harvest can be the busiest and most dangerous season of the year for the agriculture industry.

In a report by Purdue University's Agriculture Safety and Health Program, in 2020, there were 35 reported grain bin entrapment cases across the country. Although grain been accidents are not common, they can happen quickly.

Greg Newlin, Captain of the Crawford County Rescue Squad, has been the captain since 2018 and has been a part of the department for 26 years. Newlin said the Crawford County Rescue Squad is the only department in the county with the tools for a grain bin rescue.

"We've had two grain bin rescues in the last three years. So, they're not common, but we have to be prepared when they do happen," Newlin explained.

Greg Hayes, the Crawford County Rescue Squad Hazmat Luitenant, explained that if you see someone stuck in a grain bin, don't try to jump in to help.

"The best thing to do is just to try to keep them calm, keep them from not moving too much, stay as still as they can until the fire department, the rescue squad, and help gets there to help them out," said Hayes.

According to Newlin, any trapped person must stay still because the more you move, the more the grain will tighten in and sink on you.

Newlin and Hayes agreed that there's no set time for how quickly a grain bin accident can turn fatal because every situation is different.

The best thing farmers can do is be safe and work in pairs.

"Follow your safety rules, be sure your safety equipment is in good, working condition and is on your equipment. Use safety harnesses if you're going to be inside a grain bin," Hayes encouraged.

Here are additional grain bin safety tips:

Never enter a grain bin alone. Make sure there's also someone outside of the grain bin that can monitor and call fo rhelp if necessary.

Be sure that all equipment is powered off, secured or locked.

Wear an appropriate dust mask or respirator while in the grain bins. Grain bins have substantial amounts of dust that could cause dificulty in bretahing.

Keep chilren away from grain bins, wagons, or truck beds.