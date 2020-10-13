Clear

Here's how you can enjoy a soft pretzel and help a good cause

Wednesday is National Pretzel Day and Ben's Pretzel's in Terre Haute is using it as a chance to give back.

Posted: Oct 13, 2020 6:53 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Wednesday is National Pretzel Day and Ben's Pretzel's in Terre Haute is using it as a chance to give back.

For as little as $1, you can get a jumbo soft pretzel.

All of the donations collected will go to the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund.

This helps service members who come home with traumatic brain injuries. Owners say this is a great way to give back.

There's are two Ben's Soft Pretzel locations in Terre Haute, one is inside Meijer and the other is inside Walmart on the city's southside.

