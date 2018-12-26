Here's how you can donate to help Meals on Wheels

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some people rely on Meals on Wheels to get food.
Snow and ice can halt those important deliveries
How can you lend a hand this winter?
The 'Food from the Heart' collection drive is underway right now.
It's an effort through Meals on Wheels.
The group is taking donations to create 'Blessing Boxes' of food.
People will be able to use them when Meals on Wheels can't deliver.
Food collection runs through Friday.
You can donate at the Red Room Cakery, The Wabash Activity Center, and Mace Ford.
Needed items include canned goods, like vegetables and soups.
Peanut butter, cereal, and snack crackers are also helpful.
