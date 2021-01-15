Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Help for bills is available through the Western Indiana Community Action Agency and the Federal Cares Act.

You can download applications online at WICAA.org.

Once filled out they can be returned by mail.

In Terre Haute, send to CSBG CARES Act Funds at 705 South 5th Street, 47807.

You can also mail the forms to offices in Clay and Putnam Counties.

In Putnam County, the address is 620 Tennessee Street, Greencastle.

In Clay County, the address is 859 Jackson Street, Suite A.