Here's how the bottle of milk became a tradition at the Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - The bottle of milk at the Victory Circle is at the center of the Indy 500.

It stems back to Louis Meyer. He is recognized as the driver who began the tradition by requesting a cold glass of buttermilk following his victory in 1933.

Three years later, Meyer was photographed drinking milk in Victory Lane. Milk was presented off and on over the next several years.

In 1956, the bottle of milk was made a permanent part of the celebration by speedway owner Tony Hulman.

This year, the milk presenters are Hoosier Dairy farmers Jill Houin and Tim Haynes.

The 105th running of the Indy 500 is Sunday, May 30.