WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - There is help available for Hoosiers to pay for pre-kindergarten next year.

The state is accepting applications for grants through the "On My Way Pre-K" program.

Vouchers are available for four-year-old kids from low-income families. Families who receive a grant can use it at any approved On My Way Pre-K program throughout the state.

You can apply here.