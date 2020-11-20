Here's how much Thanksgiving will cost you this year

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - A lot of people will be shopping for Thanksgiving meals in the coming days. The Indiana Farm Bureau says food prices are only up slightly in the Hoosier state.

It's from the group's annual Thanksgiving Shopper Survey.

The traditional meal will cost about 12-percent more than last year. A meal and all of the sides will cost around $48.

That includes turkey, rolls, vegetables, sweet potatoes, pumpkin pie, and more.

If you would rather have a ham, a four-pound ham will cost about $1 more, at $10.60.