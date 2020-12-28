Here's how donations will impact your 2021 tax return

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The IRS wants to remind you that you can deduct up to $300 on your taxes for 2021.

This means you will see a tax return on your taxes next year.

The President of Tax Masters, Thomas Jeffers told us that charitable donations have been an itemized deduction for the last several years.

What's new this year is how the CARES Act made it easier to donate.

You don't have to itemize the donation, instead, you can claim a deduction for up to $300. This means you will get a little extra money in your refund if you donate to a qualifying charity.

Jeffers told us this is much needed this year.

"So many people are hurting right now for financial reasons, and for health reasons, and it's just been one of those years where we need things now more than ever," Jeffers said.

He said the tax write-off does not include GoFundMes or little league teams as charitable donations.

If you are wondering what counts and what doesn't, you should consult a licensed tax professional.