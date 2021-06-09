Here's how Sullivan County residents can get rid of unwanted tires

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - People in Sullivan County will soon have several chances to get rid of old tires.

There are three tire amnesty days set for this month. They are happening at the Sullivan County Recycling Center.

There's no fee to drop off tires, but there is a $2 fee if the tire needs to be removed from the rim.

This is the third time the Sullivan County Health Department has hosted the event. Organizers told us it helps keep the community clean and safe.

Tire amnesty will happen on June 19, 24, and 26 from 8 am to 1 pm.

They also need volunteers. If you would like to lend a hand, contact the Sullivan County Health Department.