Here's how Illinois residents impacted by COVID-19 can get help with their rent

WABASH VALLEY, Ill. (WTHI) - Help is here for people in Illinois who are struggling with rent.

On Monday, Governor J.B. Pritzker announced an emergency rental assistance program. It is open to residents who have faced hardships due to COVID-19.

The state has a total of $150 million available. Grants of up to $5,000 can be used to pay back-owed, current, or future rent.

As of now, you can apply through August 21. That deadline could be moved up if there's overwhelming interest.

You must not make more than 80 percent of the area median income before March. An adult in the household must have lost income as a result of the pandemic.

Later this month, Illinois will launch mortgage help for homeowners.

Indiana also has similar programs. Learn more about those here.