Here's an inside look at Terre Haute's new convention center as construction continues

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We're getting a sneak peek behind the scene of Terre Haute's new downtown convention center.

There still much work to be done, but on Thursday, those in charge of the project gave our crews a close-up look at the progress.

We've been told the main feature of the new facility will be the ballroom.

In total, the convention center will be 43,000 square feet. It will have a banquet center that can seat 900 people, multiple conference rooms, and several offices.

The project is under budget, partly because they bought most of the construction material before the pandemic and before construction costs surged.