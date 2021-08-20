Here's a vaccination status breakdown for 83 COVID-19 cases in Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Health Department released some of their stats on COVID-19 cases in the county.

The health department posted on social media they discussed 83 cases during their Friday morning meeting.

Of the 83 cases they discussed, here is a breakdown of vaccination status:

48- Unvaccinated

2- Partially Vaccinated

13- Fully Vaccinated

12- Unknown (no answers)

8- Not eligible

The Vigo County Health Department says if you need to be tested for the virus, click here, or to schedule a vaccination appointment, click here, or call 211.