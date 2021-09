VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Health Department has released its numbers from its latest COVID-19 clinic.

The health department hosted a clinic at the fairgrounds in Vigo County on Friday and Saturday.

Friday

102 vaccines

110 Test

Saturday

119 vaccines

198 Test

The health department says a majority of the vaccines they gave were booster doses.

Last week, a COVID-19 booter was approved for a select group of people. Here's a look at the qualifications.