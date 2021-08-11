Here's a look at some of the new stores (and an arcade) on the way to Haute City Center

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - New tenants will soon call Haute City Center home.

News 10 reached out to Out of the Box Ventures. That is the Miami company that owns the mall.

We asked them for an update on the property. They told us Haute City Center would continue to be a vital part of the Terre Haute community.

They also said the property is not for sale. They are in the process of planning for future center improvements.

Right now, the mall is home to 50 stores and eateries.

The newest store in the mall is called 'Spill.' It's a coffee shop near TGIFriday's.

EBash will also set up shop near JC Penney's. An arcade is also on the way (back) to the food court area this fall. It will be called 'Let's Play Arcade.'

Terre Haute Chevrolet has also moved its detailing operations to the former Sears Automotive site.

The mall originally opened in 1970.