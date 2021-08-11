Clear

Here's a look at some of the new stores (and an arcade) on the way to Haute City Center

We asked them for an update on the property. They told us Haute City Center would continue to be a vital part of the Terre Haute community.

Posted: Aug 11, 2021 3:55 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - New tenants will soon call Haute City Center home.

News 10 reached out to Out of the Box Ventures. That is the Miami company that owns the mall.

We asked them for an update on the property. They told us Haute City Center would continue to be a vital part of the Terre Haute community.

They also said the property is not for sale. They are in the process of planning for future center improvements.

Right now, the mall is home to 50 stores and eateries.

The newest store in the mall is called 'Spill.' It's a coffee shop near TGIFriday's.

EBash will also set up shop near JC Penney's. An arcade is also on the way (back) to the food court area this fall. It will be called 'Let's Play Arcade.'

Terre Haute Chevrolet has also moved its detailing operations to the former Sears Automotive site.

The mall originally opened in 1970.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 101°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 101°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 97°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 99°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 97°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 101°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 101°
Dangerously hot and humid!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Vigo County is one step closer to approving a multi-million dollar project

Image

Wednesday Morning Weather Update

Image

Robinson adds new mural to help attract people downtown

Image

Meet Sam Mitchell - the man behind the mic

Image

Sycamore starting QB should be named next week

Image

Young Barr-Reeve volleyball looks to continue winning ways

Image

Loogootee volleyball looking for return trip to state

Image

The heat is on - but for how long?

Image

Keeping kids safe as they go back to school

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1447161

Reported Deaths: 25975
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook57169310609
DuPage955291323
Will798921046
Lake705301028
Kane61013818
Winnebago35440525
Madison33692539
St. Clair31315532
McHenry30163299
Peoria24009347
Champaign22384161
Sangamon20626249
McLean19306195
Tazewell17867310
Rock Island15612329
Kankakee14946224
Kendall13803101
LaSalle13172258
Macon11517214
Vermilion10678154
DeKalb10461123
Adams10346131
Williamson8810138
Whiteside7317174
Boone705381
Ogle637584
Grundy619579
Clinton609693
Coles6066101
Jackson585667
Knox5840157
Franklin524382
Henry521870
Macoupin518290
Marion5129120
Livingston502895
Woodford500183
Stephenson496287
Effingham490775
Jefferson4858124
Monroe462995
Randolph453287
Morgan429394
Lee426754
Logan423766
Fulton421660
Christian413776
Montgomery397774
Bureau390987
Perry343662
Iroquois338968
Fayette332256
McDonough321051
Jersey290252
Saline289958
Douglas270036
Union262042
Lawrence251627
Shelby243139
Crawford237126
Cass218327
Bond217324
Pike212753
Carroll207737
Hancock206032
Wayne202353
Ford200350
Clark197834
White192026
Richland191444
Warren189650
Jo Daviess186024
Edgar184642
Washington177525
Moultrie172829
Mason169647
Clay168143
De Witt165929
Johnson165517
Greene163735
Piatt160514
Wabash159312
Mercer154234
Massac150541
Menard134312
Cumberland133520
Jasper118918
Marshall114819
Hamilton96416
Schuyler8557
Brown8476
Pulaski7798
Stark67826
Edwards67412
Scott5632
Calhoun5622
Gallatin5374
Henderson53414
Alexander52111
Putnam4973
Hardin43512
Pope3684
Unassigned672432
Out of IL60

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 788468

Reported Deaths: 14091
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1084781825
Lake576941035
Allen44362704
Hamilton38138428
St. Joseph37782569
Elkhart30114473
Vanderburgh24227407
Tippecanoe24043234
Porter19828328
Johnson19374396
Hendricks18578323
Clark14094199
Madison14056351
Vigo13216257
Monroe12851182
LaPorte12756226
Delaware11377199
Howard11034239
Kosciusko9919124
Hancock9008152
Bartholomew8521157
Warrick8483157
Floyd8326183
Grant7599183
Boone7395106
Wayne7347201
Morgan7113146
Dubois6444118
Marshall6422117
Cass6216112
Dearborn614678
Noble614492
Henry6092111
Jackson527577
Shelby525898
Lawrence5201129
Gibson480897
Clinton473058
DeKalb472086
Montgomery471593
Harrison468877
Huntington452382
Whitley430745
Miami422873
Steuben420162
Knox410891
Jasper406857
Putnam400662
Wabash380384
Adams367156
Jefferson364587
Ripley358871
White345754
Daviess3171101
Wells311081
Greene305785
Decatur300293
Posey296535
Scott296258
Fayette291465
Clay289649
LaGrange280573
Washington262538
Jennings251450
Randolph251384
Spencer245831
Fountain243350
Starke235359
Owen231560
Sullivan230843
Fulton213846
Carroll207023
Jay206732
Orange199656
Perry199440
Vermillion188444
Rush182127
Tipton177848
Franklin176835
Parke161816
Pike146535
Blackford140532
Pulaski126649
Newton125237
Benton112215
Brown109443
Crawford108018
Martin94115
Warren90815
Switzerland8768
Union75110
Ohio59611
Unassigned0430