Here's a look at several laws that will go into effect in Indiana this week

IN INDIANA, (WTHI)- July 1st marks the starting date for dozens of laws in Indiana.

On the roadways, drivers will be seeing a new "hands-free" law.

This means if you're behind the wheel while the vehicle's moving, you can't be using any devices.

Angelo DiSalvo said this law will eliminate many distractions on the roads.

"Well, I think the law is way overdue. A few seconds of distraction could be half a mile of driving. You can't be texting or talking on the phone and actually be aware," said DiSalvo.

Getting a gun license will be a lot easier moving forward.

House Bill 1284 makes it free to get a 5-year license to carry a handgun.

This is a bill owner of Top Guns Steve Ellis has kept a close eye on.

"We're moving out of an era where we said hey, if you have money then you have a right to own a firearm and we're moving into an era where we're saying hey, it doesn't matter if you have money or you don't have money, your rights are the same as everyone's," said Ellis.

Smoking laws statewide are also changing.

People under 21 will be prohibited from buying or having tobacco products.

That's cigarettes, E-cigs or vaping products.

Some we spoke with said it's keeping the youth healthier in the long run.

"It's to protect them so that they don't get lung cancer and any bad habits cause smoking, it kills people," said Kimberly Swain.

"They don't have the realization yet at 18 at how serious it really is. As people get older they can make better decisions better choices so hopefully at 21 someone will make a better decision about smoking," said Tricia Goss.

Some of the laws do have penalities.

For example, if you're caught using a phone behind the wheel, you could see a fine of $500 and for retailers who sell products to underage purchasers could be fined as much as $2,000.