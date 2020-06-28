Clear

Here's a look at several laws that will go into effect in Indiana this week

Several new laws are set to take effect in Indiana this week.Starting Wednesday, you'll see changes on the roadways and changes for carrying a handgun.

Posted: Jun 28, 2020 10:33 PM
Posted By: Richard Solomon

IN INDIANA, (WTHI)- July 1st marks the starting date for dozens of laws in Indiana.

On the roadways, drivers will be seeing a new "hands-free" law.

This means if you're behind the wheel while the vehicle's moving, you can't be using any devices.

Angelo DiSalvo said this law will eliminate many distractions on the roads.

"Well, I think the law is way overdue. A few seconds of distraction could be half a mile of driving. You can't be texting or talking on the phone and actually be aware," said DiSalvo. 

Getting a gun license will be a lot easier moving forward.

House Bill 1284 makes it free to get a 5-year license to carry a handgun.

This is a bill owner of Top Guns Steve Ellis has kept a close eye on.

"We're moving out of an era where we said hey, if you have money then you have a right to own a firearm and we're moving into an era where we're saying hey, it doesn't matter if you have money or you don't have money, your rights are the same as everyone's," said Ellis.

Smoking laws statewide are also changing.

People under 21 will be prohibited from buying or having tobacco products.

That's cigarettes, E-cigs or vaping products.

Some we spoke with said it's keeping the youth healthier in the long run.

"It's to protect them so that they don't get lung cancer and any bad habits cause smoking, it kills people," said Kimberly Swain. 

"They don't have the realization yet at 18 at how serious it really is. As people get older they can make better decisions better choices so hopefully at 21 someone will make a better decision about smoking," said Tricia Goss. 

Some of the laws do have penalities.

For example, if you're caught using a phone behind the wheel, you could see a fine of $500 and for retailers who sell products to underage purchasers could be fined as much as $2,000.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 74°
Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of a thunderstorm.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hart Receives Offer from ISU

Image

Man celebrates 100th birthday with parade

Image

Stay safe in the water this summer

Image

Annual Fallen Heroes Day Ceremony

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Ham radio operators prepare for disaster during field day

Image

Community Theatre celebrates with Tally Awards

Image

Businesses celebrate grand opening

Image

Soldiers honored through special dedication

Image

Farmers Market vendors adjust during pandemic

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 141077

Reported Deaths: 6873
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook894074536
Lake9608414
DuPage8919468
Kane7604264
Will6577316
Winnebago299291
McHenry199197
St. Clair1759135
Kankakee126664
Kendall94620
Madison90368
Rock Island88228
Champaign83712
Boone57221
DeKalb53718
Peoria46827
Sangamon40831
Jackson32919
Randolph2797
Stephenson2685
McLean25613
Ogle2474
Clinton23117
Macon22722
LaSalle20517
Union18319
Whiteside18315
Grundy1604
Coles15817
Iroquois1565
Warren1330
Cass1271
Morgan1263
Knox1240
Monroe12313
Tazewell1177
Jefferson10617
Williamson1064
McDonough10015
Lee972
Henry791
Adams771
Pulaski740
Marion650
Vermilion582
Macoupin513
Perry490
Douglas470
Jasper467
Christian434
Livingston422
Montgomery411
Jo Daviess401
Jersey351
Woodford332
Ford301
Unassigned290
Bureau241
Menard240
Fayette233
Alexander220
Mason220
Wabash220
Carroll212
Johnson200
Mercer200
Piatt190
Washington190
Crawford180
Hancock181
Moultrie170
Shelby161
Fulton150
Clark140
Bond131
Franklin130
Logan130
Schuyler130
Wayne121
Cumberland110
Effingham111
Brown100
Massac100
Edgar90
Greene90
Saline90
Henderson80
Marshall80
Lawrence70
De Witt40
Hamilton40
Richland40
White40
Stark30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Pike20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Pope10
Putnam10
Out of IL00
Scott00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 44575

Reported Deaths: 2616
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion11182677
Lake4696239
Elkhart292842
Allen2575104
St. Joseph179862
Cass16339
Hamilton142897
Hendricks135699
Johnson1220117
Porter66036
Madison63863
Clark61344
Tippecanoe5998
Bartholomew57644
Howard53655
LaPorte51225
Kosciusko4492
Jackson4433
LaGrange4376
Delaware41948
Noble41728
Shelby41025
Boone40941
Hancock40435
Marshall4013
Vanderburgh3886
Floyd35744
Morgan31331
Grant28426
Montgomery28119
Clinton2761
Dubois2566
White25310
Decatur24132
Monroe22728
Vigo2198
Henry21615
Lawrence21324
Harrison20322
Dearborn19722
Warrick18529
Greene18331
Miami1782
Jennings1689
Putnam1628
Scott1546
DeKalb1514
Daviess13316
Orange13323
Franklin1248
Steuben1202
Wayne1206
Perry1186
Ripley1127
Carroll1072
Wabash1052
Jasper1022
Fayette947
Newton9110
Whitley774
Randolph754
Huntington662
Wells661
Fulton651
Jay650
Starke653
Washington631
Jefferson621
Clay594
Knox560
Pulaski551
Rush533
Sullivan451
Benton440
Adams431
Owen421
Brown371
Blackford352
Gibson312
Spencer301
Tipton301
Posey280
Crawford270
Fountain262
Switzerland230
Martin220
Parke220
Ohio140
Warren141
Union130
Vermillion130
Pike60
Unassigned0192