TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - You have the chance to weigh in on a proposed tuition hike at Indiana State University.
ISU wants to increase tuition by 1.9 percent over the next two school years.
That would mean full-time undergraduate students from Indiana would pay about $90 more per semester.
A $75 health and wellness fee is also up for consideration.
Trustees will discuss the increases on June 21...but you will have a chance to share your thoughts before then.
There is a public forum on Wednesday, June 5.
It will happen at Tirey Hall on the ISU campus at 3:00 p.m.
Related Content
- Here is your chance to weigh in on a proposed tuition hike at ISU
- ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week
- Indiana governor’s proposed toll road hike skips lawmakers
- Indiana State University to host public forum on the proposed tuition and fee increase
- ISU Celebrates Founders Day
- ISU holds public auction
- ISU Homecoming events underway
- ISU celebrates engineers week
- Voters have one more chance to learn about 1% sales tax proposal
- ISU hosts Earth Day events
Scroll for more content...