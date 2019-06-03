Here is your chance to weigh in on a proposed tuition hike at ISU

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - You have the chance to weigh in on a proposed tuition hike at Indiana State University.

ISU wants to increase tuition by 1.9 percent over the next two school years.

That would mean full-time undergraduate students from Indiana would pay about $90 more per semester.

A $75 health and wellness fee is also up for consideration.

Trustees will discuss the increases on June 21...but you will have a chance to share your thoughts before then.

There is a public forum on Wednesday, June 5.

It will happen at Tirey Hall on the ISU campus at 3:00 p.m.