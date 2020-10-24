Here is why Vigo County extended the burn ban

VIGO COUNTY, Ind (WTHI) - Many counties in the Wabash Valley are still under burn bans even though steady rainfall has occurred in the last week.

The Vigo County Board of Commissioners announced on Friday that the burn ban will be extended through October 30th. The Board's decision is based on guidance from local fire chiefs from around the county.

Even though we have had a few days of rain, we are still well below average for rainfall this time of year. The Storm Team reached out to the Vigo County E.M.A's office to see why the decision was ultimately made. We spoke with Dorene Hojnicki who is the Director of the E.M.A. for Vigo County.

"There are still areas that are still quite dry. There are going to be farming machinery out in the fields. We still have crops being brought in. So there is still somewhat of a risk of a brush fire."

The commissioners have the authority to rescind the burn ban at any time and they will continue to watch rainfall totals over the next week.