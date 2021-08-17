Here is why Union Health says it will require the COVID-19 vaccine for its staff

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Union Hospital in Terre Haute will now require all staff and health providers to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Union said the reason for the mandate is to make sure all healthcare workers, staff, and patients are protected.

Doctors say some patients have left care at the hospital after learning their caretaker wasn't vaccinated.

Union says this decision was in the works for months, and it's the best way to keep everyone protected moving forward.

As of now, health officials said around 60 percent of employees are vaccinated. All other employees will be required to be vaccinated by November 1.