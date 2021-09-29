Here is when we are expected to learn who will be awarded the Terre Haute casino license

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - We now know when a Vigo County casino license is expected to be granted.

The Indiana Gaming Commission held a meeting on Wednesday in Indianapolis.

Gaming Commission Executive Director Greg Small said the commission should select Vigo County's casino application winner on November 17.

Small said four good prospects applied for the license, and the process should be very competitive.

Those applicants are Churchill Downs, Full House Resorts, Premier Gaming Group, and Hard Rock.

The application process reopened after the gaming commission denied a license renewal to Lucy Luck Gaming.

Lucy Luck is still awaiting an outcome to an appeal.