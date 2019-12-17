Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Here are the shipping deadlines you need to make sure your holiday package arrives on time

The U.S. Postal Service says it expects to deliver 2.5 billion pieces of mail - including packages, this week alone.

Posted: Dec 17, 2019 1:03 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - The U.S. Postal Service says it expects to deliver 2.5 billion pieces of mail - including packages, this week alone.

Between Thanksgiving and New Years Day, they expect to deliver 800 million packages.

As far as shipping goes, deadlines for Priority Mail Express are Wednesday, December 18.

If you are a little behind, you can get next day delivery for gifts sent on December 23.

But that will come at a price.

You can find a breakdown of the prices and dates you need to know to make sure your package arrives on time right here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 18°
Robinson
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 20°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 21°
Rockville
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 18°
Casey
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 16°
Brazil
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 18°
Marshall
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 18°
Sunshine Returns Later
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Pledge of Allegiance - Sullivan Elementary School - Mrs Cooke - Kindergarten

Image

Pledge of Allegiance - Sullivan Elementary School - Mrs Lane - 1st Grade

Image

Pledge of Allegiance - Sullivan Elementary School - Mrs Kuppler - 2nd Grade

Image

Pledge of Allegiance - Sullivan Elementary School - Mrs Hamilton - 2nd Grade

Image

Pledge of Allegiance - Sullivan Elementary School - Mrs Gentry - Kindergarten

Image

Pledge of Allegiance - Sullivan Elementary School - Mrs Ferree - 2nd Grade

Image

Pledge of Allegiance - Sullivan Elementary School - Mrs Faulk - 3rd Grade

Image

Pledge of Allegiance - Sullivan Elementary School - Mrs Dudley - Kindergarten

Image

Pledge of Allegiance - Sullivan Elementary School - Mrs Baker - Kindergarten

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax