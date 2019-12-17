Here are the shipping deadlines you need to make sure your holiday package arrives on time

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - The U.S. Postal Service says it expects to deliver 2.5 billion pieces of mail - including packages, this week alone.

Between Thanksgiving and New Years Day, they expect to deliver 800 million packages.

As far as shipping goes, deadlines for Priority Mail Express are Wednesday, December 18.

If you are a little behind, you can get next day delivery for gifts sent on December 23.

But that will come at a price.

You can find a breakdown of the prices and dates you need to know to make sure your package arrives on time right here.