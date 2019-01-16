Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

There are now six confirmed cases of Hepatitis A in Edgar County, Illinois

The Edgar County Health Department confirmed there are now six cases of Hepatitis A reported in the county. The virus is spread by human contact with those that have the illness. Folks in Paris said they're now considering getting the vaccination to keep themselves protected.

Posted: Jan. 16, 2019 6:31 PM
Posted By: Jada Huddlestun

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI)- Edgar County, Illinois health officials said the county is facing a Hepatitis A outbreak.

The Health Department has confirmed six cases since January 1st.

Hepatitis A is a highly contagious virus that can cause damage to the liver.

Like most viruses, it's spread through human contact with someone else who has the virus.

Vivan Delashmit lives in Paris.

She hasn't been vaccinated for the virus yet, but with the number of outbreaks growing it's something she said she'll consider.

Delashmit and her husband have been coming to Main Street Cafe for more than 13 years.

She said she's afraid by being out around others, she could catch the virus.

"We like to eat out once in a while and it's a possibility that you could run into it, and I want to be protected," said Delashmit.

Delashmit's husband works at the Edgar County Health Department.

Being exposed to all of these other people have her worried.

"I'm considering taking the shot myself. If there are six cases in Edgar County already, that's kind of scary," said Delashmit.

The vaccine is not required but strongly encouraged by health officials.

Jean McConkey works at the Edgar County Health Department.

She said the virus has similar symptoms to the flu.

"Because it's very similar to the flu, often times people don't realize they're having a Hepatitis A outbreak and then they don't go to the doctor very quickly, so then they're spreading it to those they're around," said McConkey.

McConkey said that's part of the reason the number of outbreaks is growing.

People don't know they've caught the virus and are contagious for two weeks before they see symptoms, and that's why it's important to take preventative measures.

"I'd rather be safe than sorry," said Delashmit.

McConkey said to make sure you're constantly washing your hands, and if you haven't already, consider getting the Hepatitis A vaccine.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 29°
Robinson
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 31°
Indianapolis
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 29°
Rockville
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 29°
Casey
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 27°
Brazil
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 29°
Marshall
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 29°
Light Wintry Precipitation Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin 1-16

Image

Living at home versus living in a dorm

Image

Edgar County has six confirmed cases of Hepatitis A

Image

Vincennes University set to receive $8 million in renovations

Image

The City of Sullivan waives late fees for government employees

Image

The government shutdown and alcohol

Image

Humane society dealing with sewer issues

Image

Tracking weekend winter weather

Image

What's next for the convention center project?

Image

Indiana Foster Care Bills

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Students collect bottle caps to honor teens killed in accident

${article.thumbnail.title}

Stand-off ends peacefully, road back open

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets