Hepatitis-A outbreak at Papa John's in Linton

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI)-- Another Hepatitis A outbreak is reported in Greene County.

The latest investigation comes from Papa John's off state road 54 in Linton.

Greene County health officials confirmed that an employee that handles food was in fact infected with Hep-A.

In fact, the Indiana State Department of Health has confirmed 13 outbreaks in Greene County since Nov. 2017.

That number jumps to a whopping 2,140 cases statewide.

Hep-A is very contagious.

The virus can spread through sex, sharing needles or consuming contaminated foods and water.

Symptoms include fatigue, loss of appetite, stomach pain and nausea.

Experts urge you to call a healthcare provider if you're experiencing any signs.

"Hepatitis a is just very highly contagious and so when you have people gathering in public places and lots of different people eating together and not practicing good hand hygiene it could've come from anywhere," said Anna Telligman, a Nursing Director at Greene County Hospital.

However, experts say there are ways to prevent it from spreading.

"Wash your hands, wash your hands, wash your hands. Even if you a concerned that you've been exposed you can get the first shot of the vaccine it can even be after exposure and it can still lessen your symptoms and lessen the severity of contracting it," said Telligman.

Health officials urge everyone to get a Hepatitis a vaccine.

Many students already have it because it's required for school.