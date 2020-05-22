Hep A case found at Daviess County restaurant, free shot clinic available to those exposed

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Health leaders are setting up a shot clinic after a case, of Hepatitis A, at a local restaurant.

The Daviess County Health Department says an employee, with Hep A, handled food at The New White Steamer. That's within the time period of Tuesday, May 12th through Friday, May 15th.

The restaurant is on East Main Street in Washington.

Officials are setting up a free shot clinic on Wednesday, May 27th.

The clinic is only for people, who bought food or drinks at the restaurant, during that time period.

The clinic will be at The National Guard Armory, in Washington (500 NE 6th St), from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

If you already received the Hep A Vaccine, officials say you don't need to attend.

For questions or more information, call the health department at 812-254-8666.