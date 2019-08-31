Helping the homeless, one cut at a time

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Trish White says if you want to see change in the community you have to make sure you're doing your part.

Vigo County has nearly 600 people who are homeless.

White says this act of kindness is a start to helping every single person.

Normally White cuts hair inside the queen city signature shop.

But on Saturday, she moved her chair outside to help people in need.

"There's a lot of people that need that extra help and they don't have anything they don't have food they don't have drinks and it came across me that if we can offer the hand then we should do it," said White.

White and others dedicated Saturday to lend that helping hand.

They made sure folks had something warm to eat, clothes to put on their backs and other necessities.

White personally cut people's hair.

She told us one by one, she hopes to help get people back on their feet.

"It's just about goal-oriented and just telling them we're here to support you we don't want to see you down and we do want to help you"

Briana Freeman was one of the volunteers.

She told us it was refreshing to see her sister take matters in her own hands.

"Everyone has rough times we've been there and we know what it's like to be in a tough spot so if we can give back to others we certainly will," said Freeman.

White said she's not going to stop until she see's a change in the community.

"We can be on the highest spectrum and at any given moment something can happen and were right there at the bottom. we're just here to make sure we do what they need and that's it," said White.

White says there will be more chances to volunteer and help those in need in the near future.