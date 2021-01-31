Helping stray cats stay alive during the winter months

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- The weather is getting colder and recently we’ve been seeing more snow. While most of us can escape it there is one population that can’t, stray cats. You might notice stray cats when you drive around or you may even have seen them wandering on your property. That’s not an unusual sight to see in Clay County.

The Clay County Humane Society said the county has a big population of stray cats.

Shelter Manager Lindsay Stevenson told News 10 the shelter gets calls all the time asking what people can do to help these animals.

First off, Stevenson told News 10 there are things you should NOT do when it comes to helping these animals.

She said the most important thing you should not do is start taking care of these animals if you don’t want to take care of them for the rest of your life.

She told News 10 you need to always have a backup plan ready just in case of emergencies.

Stevenson said, “You have 30 or 40 cats in a colony and all of a sudden a sole caretaker passes away. We don’t have the facility to take in 30 to 40 feral community cats. It’s just, it’s not possible. So then they’re going to end up suffering.”

Stevenson also said you shouldn’t bring these animals directly into the shelter. She told News 10 many of these animals are already marked and taken care of.

She also said most of these animals don’t like sudden change as well.

She said, “Cats can stress out really easily. When you bring them into a shelter environment that they’re not used to it’s not good for them. They belong ou tin the communities where a majority of them have been born.”

However, if you do want to help there are many ways you can do so.

You can build a cat shelter out of a cooler made out of styrofoam or plastic. You do this by cutting a hole in the cooler. Once that's done you then have to secure the lid shut.

Stevenson said you can also make a feeding station.

According to Stevenson both of these options are the best in helping stray cats.

Stevenson said, “A little kindness and compassion go a long way to keep them warm and fed throughout the winter so they don’t suffer and starve.”

She said she’s thankful for people who are willing to help out in any way they can.