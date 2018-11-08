Clear

Helping out local families could help you win a new car

Posted: Nov. 8, 2018 6:40 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Thousands of families are struggling to get by in the Wabash Valley. That's why one group is asking for your support to help those in need reach stability. 

United Way of the Wabash Valley needs your help to build up its community impact fund. This is part of their annual Resource Drive. 

Money from the fund will help build up resources for ALICE, or Asset Limited Income Constrained Employed. ALICE represents working families who can't afford to make ends meet though they are above the federal poverty line.

Donors will be entered for a chance to win a new 2018 Chevrolet Spark, courtesy of Terre Haute Chevrolet.

Donors can enter for the car based on the amount of support given. New donors with contributions of at least $25, and previous donors with contributions of at least $25 more than the year before will automatically be entered. 

A new gift of $50 will qualify as two entries and so on.

Local workplaces can also get in on the contest. For every donor at any workplace that increases their number of donors by 20% from 2017, they will be awarded two additional entries.

Donations must be submitted by December 31, 2018, in order to qualify. The winner will be announced at the 2019 United Way of the Wabash Valley Annual Meeting. 

If your business is interested in getting involved with the Resource Drive, or for more information, contact Danielle Isbell at 812-235-6287 or disbell@uwwv.org.

